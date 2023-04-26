ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,186 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 669.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart stock opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $52.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 151.94%.

Several research firms have commented on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

