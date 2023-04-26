Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 695 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 695 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.83.

NYSE MLM opened at $352.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.16. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $386.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.02%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

