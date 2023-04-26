Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.6 %

TTWO opened at $127.01 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $137.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average of $110.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

