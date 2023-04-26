Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a report released on Sunday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.92. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $20.81 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.00 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

NYSE CSL opened at $213.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.24. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Further Reading

