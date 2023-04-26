Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 299.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Western Digital by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $63.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WDC. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Featured Stories

