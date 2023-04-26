Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,305,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,210,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,231,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,427,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,061,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,937,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MKTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities raised MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.30.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $315.76 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $399.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.91.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

