McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 1,978,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 2,660,209 shares.The stock last traded at $291.60 and had previously closed at $293.20.

The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.48.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.