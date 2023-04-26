Maximus (MMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Maximus to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Maximus has set its FY23 guidance at $4.00-4.30 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Maximus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS stock opened at $81.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.69. Maximus has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $85.25.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 16.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 39.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.