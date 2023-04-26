Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,764 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 929,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,221,000 after acquiring an additional 23,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $430.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.57.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

