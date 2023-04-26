Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 2.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $7.00. The company traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 18,831,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 35,923,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Marathon Digital Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 4.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

