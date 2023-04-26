Joby Aviation Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,011 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the average daily volume of 874 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $77,460.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $109,316.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,975.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $77,460.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,704.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,260 shares of company stock worth $559,960. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 19.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 486.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 2.3 %

Joby Aviation stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JOBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

