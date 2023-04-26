Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 20,042 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of Northwest Bancshares worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Bancshares

In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.82 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.88%. Analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Further Reading

