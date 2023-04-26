Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 6,383 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 51% compared to the average daily volume of 4,231 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLX Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 141.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of RLX stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. RLX Technology has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 27.21%.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on RLX Technology from $2.60 to $3.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

