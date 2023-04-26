Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Price Down 8.7% Following Weak Earnings

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $37.40 and last traded at $37.45. 244,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 232,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.
The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.
IBTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.
