Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Price Down 8.7% Following Weak Earnings

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $37.40 and last traded at $37.45. 244,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 232,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 8.1 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,579,000 after buying an additional 57,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,539,000 after buying an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,575,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,734,000 after buying an additional 108,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,410,000 after buying an additional 302,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,242,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.