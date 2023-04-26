Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.5% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.18 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $430.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.03.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 94.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

