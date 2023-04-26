Head to Head Review: TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) versus Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS)

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) and Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TOMI Environmental Solutions and Verde Clean Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Verde Clean Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions -34.54% -23.52% -17.99% Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -2.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Verde Clean Fuels’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $8.34 million 1.77 -$2.88 million ($0.14) -5.32 Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -$3.70 million N/A N/A

TOMI Environmental Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

(Get Rating)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following divisions: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, MD.

About Verde Clean Fuels

(Get Rating)

CENAQ Energy Corp. entered definitive business combination agreement with Bluescape Clean Fuels Intermediate Holdings, LLC.

