Head-To-Head Review: Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY) versus ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY) and ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) are both professional, scientific, and technical services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Technip Energies and ENGlobal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technip Energies N/A N/A N/A ENGlobal -46.07% -92.80% -50.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Technip Energies and ENGlobal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technip Energies 0 0 1 0 3.00 ENGlobal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ENGlobal has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,608.07%. Given ENGlobal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ENGlobal is more favorable than Technip Energies.

8.4% of ENGlobal shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of ENGlobal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Technip Energies and ENGlobal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technip Energies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ENGlobal $40.19 million 0.32 -$18.51 million ($0.52) -0.62

Technip Energies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ENGlobal.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S. military across the globe. The Commercial segment relates to renewables, automation, and oil, gas, and petrochemical groups. The company was founded by William A. Coskey in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

