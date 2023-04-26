Head-To-Head Contrast: NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) vs. GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN)

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlat and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -78.21% -40.54% -36.67% GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextPlat and GTT Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $11.71 million 1.98 -$9.16 million ($0.94) -2.55 GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

NextPlat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GTT Communications.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NextPlat and GTT Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

NextPlat has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of NextPlat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of NextPlat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GTT Communications beats NextPlat on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Coconut Grove, FL.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

