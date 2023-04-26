HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $345.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HCA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $296.83.

NYSE:HCA opened at $281.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.06. The stock has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $294.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,038,000 after purchasing an additional 446,839 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

