HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $243.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $296.83.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $281.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $294.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.06. The company has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,159 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,959. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

