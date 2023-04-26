Fluor Co. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fluor in a research report issued on Sunday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fluor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fluor has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.27.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 1,186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Fluor by 70.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

