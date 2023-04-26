First Capital Realty (FCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect First Capital Realty to post earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

First Capital Realty Price Performance

First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$18.60 and a 1-year high of C$22.79.

First Capital Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCR shares. National Bank Financial upgraded First Capital Realty from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

