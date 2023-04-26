First Capital Realty (FCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect First Capital Realty to post earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.
First Capital Realty Price Performance
First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$18.60 and a 1-year high of C$22.79.
First Capital Realty Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
