Financial Survey: Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) versus Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Austin Gold and Skeena Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austin Gold N/A N/A -$1.07 million ($0.07) -15.00 Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$68.37 million ($0.98) -6.46

Austin Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skeena Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.3% of Austin Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Austin Gold and Skeena Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austin Gold N/A -7.06% -6.94% Skeena Resources N/A -53.74% -44.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Austin Gold and Skeena Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Skeena Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Austin Gold presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 399.95%. Skeena Resources has a consensus price target of $17.10, suggesting a potential upside of 170.14%. Given Austin Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than Skeena Resources.

Summary

Austin Gold beats Skeena Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada. Its other projects include the Fourmile Basin Project that comprises 312 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of 454 unpatented lode mining claims and 6 patented mining claims covering approximately 34.2 square kilometers located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project with a total of 281 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 23.5 square kilometers in Elko County in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

