EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stake Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

EPR Properties stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76. EPR Properties has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $55.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.37%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

