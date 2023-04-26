DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.01.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

See Also

