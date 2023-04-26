Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Five Below by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Performance

Five Below stock opened at $194.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $220.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Five Below from $217.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

