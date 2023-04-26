Cwm LLC Buys 189 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after buying an additional 763,728 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after buying an additional 240,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,228,000 after buying an additional 42,079 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.9 %

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $146.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $155.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.15.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

