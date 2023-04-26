CSG Systems International (CSGS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect CSG Systems International to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. CSG Systems International has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.35-$3.65 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $3.35-3.65 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $269.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.05 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.39%. On average, analysts expect CSG Systems International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

CSG Systems International stock opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.86. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in CSG Systems International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CSG Systems International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSGS. StockNews.com cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

