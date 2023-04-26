Critical Survey: Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) versus CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.9% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Semler Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of CONMED shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semler Scientific and CONMED’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $56.69 million 3.00 $14.32 million $1.79 13.90 CONMED $1.05 billion 3.37 -$80.58 million ($2.84) -40.57

Profitability

Semler Scientific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CONMED. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semler Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Semler Scientific and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 25.27% 27.54% 24.21% CONMED -7.71% 11.39% 3.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Semler Scientific and CONMED, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 1 0 0 2.00 CONMED 0 1 2 0 2.67

Semler Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.87%. CONMED has a consensus target price of $112.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.80%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than CONMED.

Volatility & Risk

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats CONMED on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semler Scientific

(Get Rating)

Semler Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluates its customers’ patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests. The company was founded by Herbert J. Semler, Guinasso Cindy and Shirley L. Semler on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.