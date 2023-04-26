Contrasting Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Rating) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tamino Minerals and SoundHound AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A SoundHound AI -370.63% N/A -141.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of SoundHound AI shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of SoundHound AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A SoundHound AI 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tamino Minerals and SoundHound AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

SoundHound AI has a consensus target price of $4.90, indicating a potential upside of 116.81%. Given SoundHound AI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SoundHound AI is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tamino Minerals and SoundHound AI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SoundHound AI $31.13 million 15.97 -$115.37 million ($2.49) -0.91

Tamino Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoundHound AI.

Risk and Volatility

Tamino Minerals has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoundHound AI has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SoundHound AI beats Tamino Minerals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tamino Minerals

Tamino Minerals, Inc. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and mining precious metals deposits in Mexico. The company was founded in July 1992 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Canada.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

