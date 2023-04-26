Contrasting Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) and SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) and SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Phreesia and SITO Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 2 11 0 2.85 SITO Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phreesia currently has a consensus price target of $38.07, indicating a potential upside of 16.07%. Given Phreesia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phreesia is more favorable than SITO Mobile.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Phreesia has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITO Mobile has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Phreesia and SITO Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $280.91 million 6.23 -$176.15 million ($3.36) -9.76 SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SITO Mobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phreesia.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and SITO Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -62.71% -52.67% -42.64% SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Phreesia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of SITO Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Phreesia beats SITO Mobile on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). The company was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About SITO Mobile

SITO Mobile Ltd. engages in the provision of advertising solutions to businesses, advertisers, and brands. It offers Location Based Advertising, which displays advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers, and Mobile Messaging, a platform for building and controlling tailored programs including messaging and customer incentive programs. The company was founded by Anthony G. Macaluso on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

