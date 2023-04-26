Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 32,407 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 104% compared to the average daily volume of 15,906 put options.

XLY stock opened at $144.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.77. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $176.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 37.2% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 48.8% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 114.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 611.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 14,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

