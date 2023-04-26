Comparing Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Iron Mountain and Braemar Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 0 1 3 0 2.75 Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 0 3 0 3.00

Iron Mountain currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.58%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 183.11%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

77.1% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Iron Mountain pays out 130.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays out -166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Iron Mountain and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 10.91% 79.49% 3.25% Braemar Hotels & Resorts 2.65% 4.27% 0.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iron Mountain and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $5.10 billion 3.10 $556.98 million $1.90 28.56 Braemar Hotels & Resorts $669.59 million 0.36 $17.76 million ($0.12) -30.42

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iron Mountain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iron Mountain beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc. engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business. The North American Records & Information Management Business segment offers record management, destruction, and fulfillment services throughout the U.S. and Canada. The North American Data Management Business segment handles data protection and recovery, server and computer backup services, and safeguarding of electronic and physical media in the U.S. and Canada. The Western European Business segment offers records management, data protection and recovery services, and document management solutions throughout the United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, and Switzerland. The Other International Business segment offers storage and information management services throughout the remaining European countries, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Global Data Center Business segment p

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

