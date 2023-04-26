Bruce Hiscock Buys 11 Shares of Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Stock

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) insider Bruce Hiscock acquired 11 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,823 ($47.75) per share, with a total value of £420.53 ($525.20).

Bioventix Stock Performance

Shares of BVXP opened at GBX 3,805 ($47.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,865.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,796. Bioventix PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,075 ($38.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,350 ($54.33). The company has a market cap of £198.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,378.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Bioventix Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.77) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Bioventix’s payout ratio is currently 8,500.00%.

Bioventix Company Profile

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

