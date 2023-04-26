Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.96 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($1.01). The business had revenue of C$5.03 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

In related news, Director William John Cox bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.57 per share, with a total value of C$96,796.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

