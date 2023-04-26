Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 236896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BANC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday.
In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $667.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76.
Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 26.14%.
Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.
