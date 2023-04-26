Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.8% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 18,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,052,000 after acquiring an additional 42,684 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. True Signal LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 65,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

Insider Activity

Apple Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $163.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.39. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.