Analyzing Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Cerus has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cerus and Quipt Home Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $162.05 million 2.66 -$42.78 million ($0.25) -9.72 Quipt Home Medical $139.86 million 1.49 $4.84 million $0.20 28.40

Profitability

Quipt Home Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quipt Home Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Cerus and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -26.40% -57.08% -19.63% Quipt Home Medical 4.83% 9.94% 5.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Cerus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cerus and Quipt Home Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 2 1 0 2.33 Quipt Home Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cerus currently has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 100.62%. Quipt Home Medical has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 106.87%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than Cerus.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats Cerus on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company also provides bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, nebulizers and compressors, oxygen concentrators, patient lifts, walkers, wheelchairs, and products for wound care. In addition, it offers ventilators; home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments; home-based healthcare logistics and services; medical supplies, medical equipment, mobility equipment, and respiratory equipment; and CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilation equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, and equipment solutions, as well as home and hospital delivery, and oxygen therapy services. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

