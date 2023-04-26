Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.82 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Amgen in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the medical research company will earn $3.82 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.77 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.00.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $244.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.00. The stock has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

