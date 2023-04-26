Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Reduced by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $103.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

