Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Trading Up 3.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $31.00. The stock traded as high as $30.27 and last traded at $30.18. 1,538,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,303,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Further Reading

