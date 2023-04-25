Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,721 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Livent by 86.2% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 13.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 18.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 11.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.81. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.28 million. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

