State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.35 Million Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,017 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGO. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 0.3 %

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 17.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 57.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGO has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.