State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in IAC were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the third quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of IAC by 103.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC by 12,044.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of IAC by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of IAC opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $90.68. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.13.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.