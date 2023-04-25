State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 5,761 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ATI were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in ATI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ATI in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 1,116.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ATI by 185.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.19. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATI

(Get Rating)

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.