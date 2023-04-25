Resource Planning Group Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Resource Planning Group increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

Shares of AMZN opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of -396.29, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

