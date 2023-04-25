Profund Advisors LLC Sells 699 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 41.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASO. Wedbush raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 103,059 shares of company stock worth $5,983,892 in the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

