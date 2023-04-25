Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after buying an additional 63,418 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 71,460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

