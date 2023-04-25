Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 589.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNFP. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.