Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,817,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,086,000 after acquiring an additional 244,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,803,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,832,000 after acquiring an additional 54,561 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 2.0 %

OHI stock opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.79.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 149.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OHI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

